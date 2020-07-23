Left Menu
Waterlogging: Delhi PWD to barricade roads leading to Minto Bridge if water level rises above 45 cms

The department also warned of filing an FIR against those not following traffic restrictions to be imposed during heavy rains. The official said that the department has issued an office memorandum directing officials concerned to monitor the water situation under the colonial-era bridge round the clock during the rainy season and ensure proper pumping arrangements so that there is no waterlogging.

Updated: 23-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The official said that the department has issued an office memorandum directing officials concerned to monitor the water situation under the colonial-era bridge round the clock during the rainy season and ensure proper pumping arrangements so that there is no waterlogging. On July 19, a 56-year-old man, who was driving a mini-truck, had drowned after he was stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital.

In the memorandum, the PWD said that waterlogging under the Minto Bridge has been a regular affair during the monsoon. "In spite of the preventive measures and the pumping arrangements at the Minto Bridge, if the water level rises above 45 cms. at any location at any point of time, the executive engineer (Elect.) & ND/C, PWD in coordination with Delhi Police shall ensure proper barricading of the road leading to the bridge and ensure that no vehicle or person attempts to proceed under the bridge," it stated.

It also stated that if any individual or vehicle attempts to proceed despite the barricading, the officials will file an FIR with the Delhi Police for necessary legal action against the erring driver. According to the PWD, for coordination work and prevention of waterlogging under the Minto Bridge, officials can require services from the local body concerned and Delhi Police.

Regular coordination work should be made at the local level and if need arises, the situation can be escalated at the level of the PWD Minister and the principal secretary, it said.

