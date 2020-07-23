Left Menu
First 4 patients discharged from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital: DRDO Officials

After successful treatment, the first four COVID-19 patients discharged from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:55 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

After successful treatment, the first four COVID-19 patients discharged from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital on Thursday. These patients had been admitted around July 14, according to the Defence Research and Development Organisation officials.

"First four patients discharged from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital after successful treatment. They had been admitted around July 14 and discharged today from the hospital built by DRDO," said the DRDO Officials. Delhi on Thursday reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 1,27,364.

According to a bulletin of the Delhi government, 26 deaths were reported today taking the death toll to 3,745. As many as 1,415 patients recovered/discharged/migrated today, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 1,09,065.

Delhi's total count of active cases came down to 14,554 on Thursday from 14,954 a day earlier. (ANI)

