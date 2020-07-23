Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh: 1 arrested, 279 liquor bottles seized from house in Vijayawada

A person was arrested and 279 liquor bottles were seized when a house was raided in the Vinchipeta area of Vijayawada, the police said.

Updated: 23-07-2020 23:16 IST
A visual of the seized liquor bottles in Vijayawada. . Image Credit: ANI

A person was arrested and 279 liquor bottles were seized when a house was raided in the Vinchipeta area of Vijayawada, the police said. Kothapeta Circle Inspector Umar and Sub Inspector Viswanath lead team that conducted the raid seized the illegally transported liquor.

Circle Inspector Umar said, "We received credible information of liquor being hidden in a house in Vinchipeta area. Accordingly, our team raided a house and seized 279 bottles. All of them were brought from Telangana illegally and hidden. A person Jorangula Pradeep dumped those bottles there." "He was working in the marketing sector but lost the job in lockdown. He found illegal transport of liquor much profitable and got involved in it. We have seized the bottles and arrested him," the Circle Inspector said. (ANI)

