Foundation laid for elevated corridor in Hyderabad
To ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time in the city, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone for an elevated corridor. State Ministers, AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Owaisi and officials were present on the occasion.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:31 IST
To ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time in the city, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone for an elevated corridor. To be built at a cost of Rs 523.37 crore, the corridor stretches from the Government Printing Press, Chanchalguda to Yadagiri Theatre via Chanchalguda junction, an official release said.
The length of the corridoris 3.38 km and it would be built in 24 months by using latest technology, the release said. State Ministers, AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Owaisi and officials were present on the occasion.
