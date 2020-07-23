Left Menu
2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths

Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its COVID-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening. With 399 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad area stands at 14,145. Meanwhile, the ten-day `special lockdown' imposed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities on July 14 will end on Thursday midnight, officials said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:34 IST
Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its COVID-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the infection since Wednesday evening.

"1,661 new cases were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 40,721 patients. But 779 patients were also discharged from hospitals," the official said. With 399 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad area stands at 14,145.

Meanwhile, the ten-day `special lockdown' imposed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities on July 14 will end on Thursday midnight, officials said.

