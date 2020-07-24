Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas Dubey's slain aide Kartikey was not minor: Police

The Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday that gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Prabhat Mishra alias Kartikey, who was killed as he attempted to flee from police custody while being taken to Kanpur from Faridabad, was not a minor, as claimed by his family.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 24-07-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 00:32 IST
Vikas Dubey's slain aide Kartikey was not minor: Police

The Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday that gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Prabhat Mishra alias Kartikey, who was killed as he attempted to flee from police custody while being taken to Kanpur from Faridabad, was not a minor, as claimed by his family. The police claimed that Kartikey forged his class eight transfer certificate and showed his lower by four years. With the help of the fake document, he took admission in another school and graduated from high school in 2018, they said.

After that, he had his aadhaar card made on the basis of his high school marksheet, the police said.  To support their claim, police made Kartikey's certain documents public. Billhaur Circle Officer Santosh Singh said, "During police investigation the fact has emerged that Kartikey's name and his date of birth is entered differently in different records while his father's name is the same." "The transfer certificate which was submitted at Paritosh Inter College, Naubasta, was from Azad Memorial Inter College, Shivrajpur. It was found to be fake," he said.

According to the circle officer, Azad Memorial Inter College has dubbed the transfer certificate fake. It has also come to light that Kartikey's name was enrolled in two colleges at the same time, he said.  About a week ago, Kartikey's family had claimed that he was a minor. His family had made his 2018 UP board exam marksheet and aadhaar card public in a bid to prove that he was a minor. Both the documents had his date of birth as May 27, 2004.

Police had said that after being presented in a Faridabad court on July 8 for transit remand, Kartikey was being brought to Kanpur. On the way, the police van's rear tyre got deflated, they had said. Taking advantage of the situation, Kartikey snatched a pistol from a policeman and fired at the personnel escorting him, police had claimed.

He was killed in retaliatory firing by police in Panki early in the morning of July 9. Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was shot dead in a separate encounter on the outskirts of Kanpur a day later.

Police had claimed that two nine-mm pistols, looted from police personnel, and 44 cartridges were seized from Kartikey at the time of his arrest in Faridabad. In the FIR filed against Kartikey, his age was mentioned 20, an official said. Kartikey's sister Himanshi had reporters that her brother was a brilliant student and passed his high school examination with 79 per cent marks.

She had also claimed that Kartikey had cleared his intermediate UP board exams with first class marks on June 29, just 10 days before he was killed. His mother Sumanlata had claimed that her son was 16-year-old and he was "innocent" and had no criminal history.

"My son was killed in a cold-blooded manner by the police," she had told reporters..

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US accuses Russia of testing anti-satellite weapon in space

The United States accused Russia on Thursday of conducting a test of an anti-satellite weapon in space, asserting that it exposed Moscows intent to deploy weapons that threaten U.S. and allied satellitesIn Moscow, the Defense Ministry said ...

Man hangs self after killing wife, children in Rajasthan

A 34-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife and two children and then hanged himself in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on ThursdayJetharam Meghwal, a resident of Surajda village, allegedly strangulated his 30-year-old wife S...

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon and Washington, DC, following concerns from members of Congress and the public...

18,388 people returned to Jaipur under Vande Bharat Mission

A total of 18,388 people have arrived in Jaipur till now from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said. He said 175 people reached Jaipur on Thursday.Two flights from Bishkek and one each from Du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020