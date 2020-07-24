Left Menu
Three arrested for robbing car at gun point in Dwarka

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a car at gun point in Dwarka sector-10 area, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Manoj Sehrawat (20), Deepak Tomar (31) and Prashant Dahiya (22), were on their way to kill their rival gang members, they said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a car at gun point in Dwarka sector-10 area, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Manoj Sehrawat (20), Deepak Tomar (31), and Prashant Dahiya (22), were on their way to kill their rival gang members, they said. On the intervening night of July 17 and 18, three to four men robbed a car at gun point near Sports Complex Dwarka Sector-10. The victim was returning home after visiting his relative in Venkateshwara Hospital, Sector-18, Dwarka, a senior police officer said. Police started chasing the robbed vehicle as the car had a global positioning system (GPS). They chased their car for over 100 km till Gohana, Haryana, police said. When police spotted them, the accused rammed the car at their vehicle and escaped. Later, they abandoned the robbed car near Bajana Kalan road, Gohana, and fled. Police searched the CCTV footage there, which led to the identification of Sehrawat, the officer said. "On Tuesday, police got a tip-off and arrested the accused men who were going on a motorcycle from Dwarka Sector-23," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Interrogation revealed that Sehrawat was released on parole in a murder case. Tomar wanted to avenge the killing of his brother and his friend's aunt who were allegedly killed by one Manjeet, who belongs to one Kala Jathedi gang, the DCP said. The accused, along with his associates had taken two rooms on rent in Tilak Nagar and Gopal Nagar areas and they were planning to take revenge against rival Kala Jathedi gang members, police said. Two pistols, four live cartridges, two cars, one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they added.

