Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal wears deserted look on 1st day of bi-weekly lockdown; several held for flouting norms

"We have arrested around 3,800 people till 6 pm today for violating lockdown norms and impounded 68 vehicles," a senior police officer said. The state presently has 962 broad-based containment zones.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 00:59 IST
Bengal wears deserted look on 1st day of bi-weekly lockdown; several held for flouting norms

Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Thursday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state, to break the chain of rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. The state government has clamped renewed restrictions twice a week to bring the coronavirus situation under control.

Officials said shops were shut and all modes of transport stayed off the roads on Thursday. A similar lockdown will be in place on July 25 and 29, the step being implemented amid admission of community transmission in some parts of the state.

Government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than those under emergency services will not function on the lockdown days. Special police teams were seen patrolling various parts of the city, especially containment zones, throughout the day. Barricades were put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes, the officials said.

Several people were arrested during the day for flouting lockdown guidelines and a number of vehicles were impounded, police said. "We have arrested around 3,800 people till 6 pm today for violating lockdown norms and impounded 68 vehicles," a senior police officer said.

The state presently has 962 broad-based containment zones. West Bengal's COVID-19 tally breached the 50,000-mark on Thursday with a record 2,436 new cases reported in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Thirty-four fatalities were reported during the period, taking the death toll to 1,225, it said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Kanye West posts series of rambling late night tweets; Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese and more

Iran says foreign states may have carried out cyberattacks, plays down their role in fires

Brands urged to stop sourcing from China's Xinjiang over forced labour fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Paratore goes bogey-free to claim halfway lead at British Masters

Italys Renato Paratore produced a fine round of five-under-par 66 to lead at the halfway stage of the British Masters at Close House on Thursday as host Lee Westwood battled to make the cut. The 1.25 million euros 1.45 million event in Nort...

US accuses Russia of testing anti-satellite weapon in space

The United States accused Russia on Thursday of conducting a test of an anti-satellite weapon in space, asserting that it exposed Moscows intent to deploy weapons that threaten U.S. and allied satellitesIn Moscow, the Defense Ministry said ...

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon and Washington, DC, following concerns from members of Congress and the public...

South African public schools to close as coronavirus cases rise over 400,000

South African public schools will close for four weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose over 400,000.Ramaphosa said it was important that schools did not become sites of transmission at a time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020