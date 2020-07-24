Man hangs self after killing wife, children in Rajasthan
A 34-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife and two children and then hanged himself in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Thursday Jetharam Meghwal, a resident of Surajda village, allegedly strangulated his 30-year-old wife Sharda, son Jitendra (9) and daughter (4) on Wednesday night while they were asleep. The bodies were handed over to their family after post-mortem, he said. The officer said preliminary investigation revealed that the man was mentally depressed.PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 24-07-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 01:12 IST
A 34-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife and two children and then hanged himself in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Thursday
Jetharam Meghwal, a resident of Surajda village, allegedly strangulated his 30-year-old wife Sharda, son Jitendra (9) and daughter (4) on Wednesday night while they were asleep. Later, he hanged himself, Station House Officer (SHO)Gajner police station Amar Singh said. The bodies were handed over to their family after post-mortem, he said. The officer said preliminary investigation revealed that the man was mentally depressed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amar Singh
- Jitendra
- Rajasthan
- Bikaner district
- Gajner
ALSO READ
Bamboo sector to be important components of Post-COVID economy: Dr Jitendra Singh
Bamboo to play key role in India's post-COVID-19 economy: Jitendra Singh
Terrorists 'on the run' in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Take all necessary measures to combat COVID-19 spread in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh, Ram Madhav in self-quarantine