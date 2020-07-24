Man hangs self after killing wife, children in Rajasthan

A 34-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife and two children and then hanged himself in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Thursday

Jetharam Meghwal, a resident of Surajda village, allegedly strangulated his 30-year-old wife Sharda, son Jitendra (9) and daughter (4) on Wednesday night while they were asleep. Later, he hanged himself, Station House Officer (SHO)Gajner police station Amar Singh said. The bodies were handed over to their family after post-mortem, he said. The officer said preliminary investigation revealed that the man was mentally depressed.