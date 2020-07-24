Police constable donates plasma to senior bureaucrat in J-K

Jammu, July 23 (PTI) A police constable has donated plasma to a senior bureaucrat at a nursing home in Srinagar, a spokesman said on Thursday. Syed Zulfikar Ali, who is deployed at Anantnag in IRP 11th battalion, had recently recovered from COVID-19.

He donated plasma to Tasaduq Jeelani, KAS, Special Secretary, Social Welfare department who is admitted in ICU of JVC hospital, the spokesman said. Jeelani is said to be recuperating from the disease. His family has thanked Ali for his support.