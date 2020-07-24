Unable to find job, PhD woman sells fruits

Left Menu
A woman who sells fruits on a cart and who lashed out at municipal officials here on Thursday has done PhD in Materials Science. Her siblings too are well educated and sell fruits as they did not find jobs.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:37 IST
Ayesha Ansari, mother of fruit vendor, Raisa Ansari, speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

A woman who sells fruits on a cart and who lashed out at municipal officials here on Thursday has done a PhD in Materials Science. Her siblings too are well educated and sell fruits as they did not find jobs. Raisa Ansari, who lives at Bakery Street in Pardeshipura with her family said she wanted to be a scientist but did not get a job anywhere.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari said, "I have done a PhD in Materials Science and wanted to be a scientist but did not get a job anywhere. I sell fruit here but the municipal officials are bothering us. We are being forced to move from here to there like cattle. Our religion may be the reason why we are not getting jobs but we are proud to be Indian. I am still looking for a job." Raisa's mother Ayesha Ansari said she herself is not educated but has four children of whom three girls and one boy studied a lot but no one got a job.

Speaking to ANI Ayesha said, "I have four children and they are well educated. I have not studied but all my children are educated but did not get a job so all of them sell fruits." "When the matter came to marriage, one of the daughters got married. Raisa and Shahjahan Bi wanted an educated boy, but they were not able to find a suitable match because of their complexion and sometimes they rejected the proposal because of dowry, so both are single. Two of my grandchildren are studying biology. They will become doctors," said Ayesha.

Meanwhile, people in the neighborhood lauded the family's abilities. They said theirs was an educated family had to sell fruits as they did not get jobs. (ANI)

