Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revise Goa Budget, avoid assembly nod now: Sardesai

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) has communicated to the assembly speaker that passing of the Budget without a discussion in the House would amount to fraud on the people of Goa".

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:51 IST
Revise Goa Budget, avoid assembly nod now: Sardesai
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) has communicated to the assembly speaker that passing of the Budget without a discussion in the House would amount to fraud on the people of Goa". The state government has convened a day-long session of the assembly on July 27 to pass the Budget.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, in a letter to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Thursday, criticised the action of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to schedule passing of the Budget during the day-long session. I find it difficult to comprehend the attitude of the Chief Minister and the Government to bulldoze various important bills without any discussion and without allowing any of the elected representative to apply his or her mind to issues concerned, especially as they are linked to the future of Goa, Sardesai, an MLA, said in the letter.

The former minister alleged the BJP government appears to be denying members their right to question it on various critical issues like response to COVID-19, the state of finances, destruction of Goa's environment and illegal land developments, among others. It will be a fraud on the people of Goa to pass the Budget without discussion as it has been presented in the House.

"It is very clear that due to the pandemic and its social and economic effects, both revenue and expenditure estimates of the budget will take a massive beating and approving these estimates without discussion and revision will be a meaningless exercise, the GFP leader added. A revised Budget can be passed after a thorough discussion at the next full-fledged session sometime in November or December, the GFP leader said.

"In the meantime, the government should pass a vote-on -account (to fund short-term expenses) for four months, he suggested..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 24 PTI The Mahindra Group, a multi- billion conglomerate on Friday here virtually launched Mahindra University MU, which will focus on offering a world-class, futuristic education in the country. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mah...

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case.

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case....

Rajasthan Cong MLA staying at Fairmont Hotel admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa, one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Congress MLAs have been staying at the hotel fo...

Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast unit in early 2021

Vodafone, the worlds second biggest mobile operator, said on Friday it would list its towers unit, named Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021. It announced it would set up a European mast company worth upwards of 18 billion euros a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020