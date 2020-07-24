Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avoid large gatherings on I-Day, invite those recovered: Centre

"Therefore, all programmes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion," the advisory said. The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:07 IST
Avoid large gatherings on I-Day, invite those recovered: Centre
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Centre has asked all states to avoid large congregation of people, and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks while celebrating the Independence Day amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In an advisory, the Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health, and sanitation workers should be invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic.

It said some people who recovered from the infection might also be invited. "Therefore, all programmes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in the best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion," the advisory said.

The events organized could be web-cast in order to reach out to people at large, who are not able to participate, it said. PTI ACB HMB.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 24 PTI The Mahindra Group, a multi- billion conglomerate on Friday here virtually launched Mahindra University MU, which will focus on offering a world-class, futuristic education in the country. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mah...

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case.

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case....

Rajasthan Cong MLA staying at Fairmont Hotel admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa, one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Congress MLAs have been staying at the hotel fo...

Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast unit in early 2021

Vodafone, the worlds second biggest mobile operator, said on Friday it would list its towers unit, named Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021. It announced it would set up a European mast company worth upwards of 18 billion euros a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020