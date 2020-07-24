Left Menu
Mayawati says killing of lab technician sad, asks govt to take stock of law and order situation

The government also said Additional Director General (ADG-Police Headquarters) B P Jogdand will probe whether ransom was paid by the family of the lab technician or not.PTI SAB DV DV

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:28 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Friday condemned the killing of a kidnapped lab technician in Kanpur, saying "jungle raj" prevailed in Uttar Pradesh. The lab technician, who was kidnapped last month was killed within a week of being held captive and the body was thrown in a river, police said.

In a tweet , the BSP supremo said, "In another incident during the jungle raj in UP, the body of Sanjit Yadav was thrown into the river by kidnappers in Kanpur after killing him which is very sad and condemnable." "The state government needs to immediately come into action, specially on the issue of crime control and law and order" she said. The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended four police personnel, including an Additional SP and a Circle Officer, for laxity in the probe into the case. The government also said Additional Director General (ADG-Police Headquarters) B P Jogdand will probe whether ransom was paid by the family of the lab technician or not.PTI SAB DV DV

