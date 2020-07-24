Rains to lash parts of Mumbai today: IMD
With the advent of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Friday.ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:10 IST
With the advent of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Friday. The Western Express Highway was drenched as vehicles plied through it.
According to the weather department, there could be an intense spell of rain in isolated places in the districts of Mumbai and Raigad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, 'intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai and Raigad during next 3 hours'. (ANI)
