COVID-19: 'Janta curfew' in Nagpur city on Saturday, Sunday

A 'janta curfew' will be imposed in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases, the civic chief said on Friday. Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the imposition of 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday (July 25 & 26) in the city.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the civic administration here. More details were awaited.