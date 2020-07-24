Delhi: Snatchers held within 2 hours of incident

Two robbers were arrested within two hours after they allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman in Malviya Nagar. On the complaint of Chhaya Singh on Thursday, an FIR was registered under section 392, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Malviya Nagar police station.

Singh stated that she was coming from Panchsheel Vihar side and was going towards Triveni Complex, two boys came from behind, slapped her and snatched her mobile phone and spectacles and fled towards Chirag Delhi. The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Farook and 22-year old Rinku.

The police immediately swung into action and collected CCTV footage of nearby areas where the incident took place. "In one of the footages, two boys on a blue scooty were seen lurking near the place of incident. The team activated their secret informers to collect information about the accused persons involved in such cases. The hard work of team bore fruit and a specific input was received which was further developed which led to the identification of suspects as one Farookh and Rinku, both residents of Hauz Rani," read a release by police.

"Upon this, raids were immediately conducted at their various locations and both suspects were finally spotted in Gandhi Park, Hauz Rani. The team reached there and on seeing the police team both persons tried to flee from the park. The team gave them chase and both were overpowered soon," it said. The police also recovered three snatched mobile phones and a scooty which was used in the crime. (ANI)