Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP STF nabs man involved in robberies on Delhi-NCR highways

The accused was also involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy along the Western Peripheral Expressway in January this year after his gang punctured a tyre of a vehicle and looted the passengers, he added. Mishra said Dinesh worked for Babloo Bawaria, the leader of the gang who was shot during an encounter with the STF in Aligarh earlier this month and died during treatment at a hospital.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:05 IST
UP STF nabs man involved in robberies on Delhi-NCR highways

A member of a nomadic gang of robbers that targeted vehicles on Delhi-NCR highways was arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police from Haryana on Friday, officials said. Accused Dinesh alias Dinne (22), a native of Najafgarh in Delhi, was held from Palwal, Haryana around 4 am by the Noida unit of the STF along with the local police, the officials said.

"Dinesh is a member of the Bawariya Gang which waylaid vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways in UP and Haryana. The gang robbed and assaulted passengers and has been involved in hundreds of such cases," Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said. The accused was also involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy along the Western Peripheral Expressway in January this year after his gang punctured a tyre of a vehicle and looted the passengers, he added.

Mishra said Dinesh worked for Babloo Bawaria, the leader of the gang who was shot during an encounter with the STF in Aligarh earlier this month and died during treatment at a hospital. He said Dinesh was nabbed following a tip-off about his movement from Sohna to Palwal on a two-wheeler early on Friday. The STF team reached the spot and arrested him. An illegal firearm along with some ammunition was seized from him, the officer said.

The accused was involved in a Rs 10 lakh loot on the Yamuna Expressway in Tappal area of Aligarh on the intervening night of October 23 and 24 last year. More recently, his gang waylaid a vehicle in Palwal and robbed a family of Rs 25,000 cash and jewellery on June 22, the STF said. There are at least nine FIRs, including those of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and abduction and unnatural sexual offences, registered against him in UP's Aligarh, Mathura, Baghpat and Haryana's Palwal, the agency said.

A fresh case under the Arms Act has been lodged against him at Palwal police station where further proceedings against him are underway, it said..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen expected to leave prison for home confinement

U.S. President Donald Trumps former lawyer Michael Cohen will return to his Manhattan apartment on Friday to finish his criminal sentence after a judge found he was imprisoned two weeks ago as retaliation for planning to publish a book abou...

AmEx profit tumbles 85% as pandemic-related defaults loom

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 85 slump in quarterly profit on Friday after it set aside nearly 628 million to prepare for a flood of potential defaults caused by coronavirus-led layoffs. The companys net income fell to 2...

EXPLAINER-What is pooled testing for COVID-19 and how can it help fight the virus?

U.S. health officials including Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, have called for so-called pooled testing to diagnose COVID-19 in order to test more people faster and cut down on mounting turnaround times...

Swiss attorney general offers to resign in FIFA case fallout

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber offered to resign Friday in the latest fallout from meetings he had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption. Lauber offered his resignation to the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020