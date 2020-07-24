UP STF nabs man involved in robberies on Delhi-NCR highways

A member of a nomadic gang of robbers that targeted vehicles on Delhi-NCR highways was arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police from Haryana on Friday, officials said. Accused Dinesh alias Dinne (22), a native of Najafgarh in Delhi, was held from Palwal, Haryana around 4 am by the Noida unit of the STF along with the local police, the officials said.

"Dinesh is a member of the Bawariya Gang which waylaid vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways in UP and Haryana. The gang robbed and assaulted passengers and has been involved in hundreds of such cases," Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said. The accused was also involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy along the Western Peripheral Expressway in January this year after his gang punctured a tyre of a vehicle and looted the passengers, he added.

Mishra said Dinesh worked for Babloo Bawaria, the leader of the gang who was shot during an encounter with the STF in Aligarh earlier this month and died during treatment at a hospital. He said Dinesh was nabbed following a tip-off about his movement from Sohna to Palwal on a two-wheeler early on Friday. The STF team reached the spot and arrested him. An illegal firearm along with some ammunition was seized from him, the officer said.

The accused was involved in a Rs 10 lakh loot on the Yamuna Expressway in Tappal area of Aligarh on the intervening night of October 23 and 24 last year. More recently, his gang waylaid a vehicle in Palwal and robbed a family of Rs 25,000 cash and jewellery on June 22, the STF said. There are at least nine FIRs, including those of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and abduction and unnatural sexual offences, registered against him in UP's Aligarh, Mathura, Baghpat and Haryana's Palwal, the agency said.

A fresh case under the Arms Act has been lodged against him at Palwal police station where further proceedings against him are underway, it said..