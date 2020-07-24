Indore's PhD fruit seller takes on IMC in fluent English

An assistant professor-turned- fruit seller created quite a stir when she spoke fluent English while protesting against the Indore Municipal Corporation's drive to remove her pushcart. A video of Raisa Ansari (36) speaking against the IMC's drive to clear out pushcarts of fruits and vegetable vendors in Malwa Mill area has gone viral on social media, leaving many amazed at her confidence and gumption.

Despite holding a PhD in Material Sciences from Devi Ahilyabai Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV), Ansari was forced to give up her job at a local engineering college and take up her family business of selling fruits and vegetables. "I always wanted to become a scientist. But because of some family problems, I had to step into my family's business of selling vegetables and fruits," Ansari told PTI.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown had severely hit her family and when the curbs were relaxed, Ansari resumed the business. However, the IMC's order, asking roadside vendors to avoid crowding at market places and keep their pushcarts moving as they sell their wares, spelled doom for many.

When the civic authorities moved to remove the carts of errant vendors, Ansari's anguish poured out. Terming the attitude of IMC officials as "insensitive", she said, "Civic officials consider themselves kings and think we, petty businessmen, are worse than beggars." Following the public outrage over the drive against roadside vendors, the IMC has suspended the move until further orders.

With 6,457 COVID-19 cases recorded so far, Indore is among the worst affected districts in the state..