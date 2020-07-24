Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells his MLAs
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a 'dharna' at the Raj Bhawan here to behave in the Gandhian way as no confrontation is desirable, sources said State Congress MLAs in the Gehlot camp are sitting on a 'dharna' on the Raj Bhawan lawns here, demanding a session of the state assembly be called.
State Congress MLAs in the Gehlot camp are sitting on a ‘dharna’ on the Raj Bhawan lawns here, demanding a session of the state assembly be called. "The chief minister has requested all MLAs to behave in the Gandhian way and we do not want any confrontation," a source said. It has never happened in the history of the country that the Governor has not given approval to call an assembly session, the source added. "The Governor is bound by the decisions of the Cabinet. It seems that Cabinet's proposal to call an assembly session has not been approved (by the Governor) under pressure from higher-ups,” the source said.
