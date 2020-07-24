Allahabad HC dismisses PIL seeking stay on Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is all set to take place in the presence of several political leaders, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Saumitra Dayal Singh observed that the entire petition for writ is based on assumptions and held that there is no foundation for apprehending violation of the prescribed protocol.

"At present, we expect the organisers and the Government of Uttar Pradesh to ensure all the protocol applicable for social and physical distancing. In view of the above, we do no find any just reason to interfere in the matter. The writ petition hence is dismissed," the order said. The petition, filed by Mumbai-based social activist Saket Gokhale, sought directions to restrain the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and others from the undertaking the "Bhoomi Pujan" for laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to the petition, the respondents have invited about 300 people at a single place on August 5, 2020, and that may cause violation of the protocol prescribed by the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government for the purpose of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust. (ANI)