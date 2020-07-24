Left Menu
Villagers await help from admn while battling floods in Bihar's Samastitpur

As rivers swell up due to heavy rains in Bihar, the rural areas in the Samastipur district of the state are battling floods yet again this monsoon season. The locals of the area are waiting for administrative help while shifting to safer places as their houses got submerged in the floodwaters.

ANI | Samastipur (Bihar) | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:31 IST
Houses submerge in flood waters in Bihar's Samastipur district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As rivers swell up due to heavy rains in Bihar, the rural areas in the Samastipur district of the state are battling floods yet again this monsoon season. The locals of the area are waiting for administrative help while shifting to safer places as their houses got submerged in the floodwaters. Speaking to ANI, Kameshwar Shah, resident of Kalyanpur block in Samastipur, said that the villagers are in deep trouble. "There is no arrangement for the safekeeping of our crops and cattle. We have not received any help from the administration until now. We are in very deep trouble," he said.

Shah added that the local administration will hopefully come to their rescue soon. Mohd Ijjhar, another resident of the area resonated with Shah's sentiments. He said, "There are not enough boats in the area. We went to the Block and requested for them, and today few boats have arrived."

He added that the whole area was submerged in the water and people have assembled in the few elevated houses in the villages. Another resident, Nandu Kumar informed ANI that the water in the area is constantly increasing and his family has to leave their home and move to a community centre in the village. "We have to buy our food because our houses have flooded. We lost everything in the flood and have not received any help from authorities till now," he said.

Meanwhile, train services between Darbhanga and Samastipur have been stopped due to the floods on Friday, said the Chief Public Relations Officers of East Central Railway. As many as 7,65,191 people have been affected due to floods triggered by incessant rains in Bihar while 13,877 people have been staying in shelter homes, the state government said on Thursday.

People in various districts of the state have been hit hard by floods for the last few days. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 rescue teams in Bihar. (ANI)

