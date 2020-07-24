UP: 19-year-old woman ends life over family's weak financial condition

A 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida ended her life allegedly over not being able to take care of her financially weak family, police said on Friday. The girl's body was found hanging from a hook on the ceiling of her rented accommodation in sector 126's Raipur village around 11 pm on Thursday after which the matter was reported to the police, they said. A purported suicide note was found from the spot in which she stated her weak financial condition and helplessness of not being able to support the family as the reason for taking the extreme step, an officer from the local Expressway Police Station said

“The family's financial condition was very weak. The girl, a Class 10 pass, was not doing any work. She was staying here with her mother and two brothers, while her father works in Aligarh as a labourer. One of her brothers also worked as a labourer here and mother would often depend on alms for sustenance,” the official told PTI. “The suicide note stated that she was upset over not being able to help her family, especially the mother, which made her to take the extreme step,” the police officer said. The body was sent for post mortem and there seems to be no foul play. Further proceedings are being carried out in the case, the police said.