Centre will not cancel free power supply to ryots: TN BJP farmers' wing

A 'false' campaign was on thatthe Centre would cancel free supply to farmers in Tamil Nadu,state BJP's BJP Agricultural Wing president G K Nagaraj saidon Friday

Referring to the agitations over the issue in the region,he claimed it was a "false campaign" by some farmers' unionsbacked by DMK and Left parties which were 'forcing' a sectionof the farmers to involve in such acts

The Centre would not scrap free power supply at any cost,he said in a statement here.