Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake triggers landslides in Mizoram, 23rd to hit state in 5 weeks

The earthquake and heavy rains caused landslides at several places in the district, Champhai Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told PTI. She said two buildings have been vacated and the water supply pipeline to Dungtlang village was damaged due to landslides.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:26 IST
Earthquake triggers landslides in Mizoram, 23rd to hit state in 5 weeks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude shook east Mizoram's Champhai district on the Myanmar border on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). This is the 23rd quake to jolt the northeastern state in the last five weeks.

The quake on Friday occurred at 11.16 am and the epicentre was 29 km southeast of Champhai, the NCS said. The earthquake and heavy rains caused landslides at several places in the district, Champhai Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told PTI.

She said two buildings have been vacated and the water supply pipeline to Dungtlang village was damaged due to landslides. The quantum of damage is yet to be ascertained as officials are assessing it, Zuali added Many people have set up makeshift tents and camps, and are sleeping outside their houses spooked by frequent quakes.

The district administration has provided them tarpaulins, water tanks, solar lamps, first aid kits and eatables, according to officials. A series of earthquakes have hit the state since June 18 with remote Champhai being the worst-affected.

Earthquakes have also rocked Saitual, Serchhip and Siaha districts. Earlier in the day, newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram K Vanlalvena, who is at present in the national capital, called on the secretary at the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, M Rajeevan, and asked him to send a team to the state.

Speaking to PTI from New Delhi, Vanlalvena said he urged the ministry to send seismologists to assess the cause of the frequent earthquakes. He said the secretary told him that they were taking the earthquakes in Mizoram seriously and would put forward the matter before higher authorities.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...

Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the ca...

NDA intact in Bihar, continue with relief work: Nadda to state BJP leaders

BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together. In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference,...

Telangana HC directs enquiry into overcharging of COVID-19 patient; Pvt hospital releases body

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state health officials to conduct an enquiry into alleged overcharging by a private hospital here for treating a COVID-19 patient, who died two days ago, as it expressed displeasure about such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020