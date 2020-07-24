Left Menu
Development News Edition

Language more than mere instrument of expression: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday highlighted the virtues of mastering one's mother tongue and urged people to learn other languages to widen their understanding of cultural diversities and value systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:31 IST
Language more than mere instrument of expression: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday highlighted the virtues of mastering one's mother tongue and urged people to learn other languages to widen their understanding of cultural diversities and value systems. He also said that learning other languages fosters wider bonding of humankind, besides enhancing opportunities of various kinds.

Addressing the 'World Telugu Cultural Fest', being organised in San Francisco, online, Naidu stressed that language is more than a mere instrument of expression. He elaborated that language is manifestation of culture and a system of values over a long period of time, and it epitomises the personality types typical to respective cultures.

According to an official statement, the vice president said every language is an outcome of an evolutionary process drawing from other languages during the long period of interaction with others. Noting that a common language fosters unity and community development, Naidu urged people to learn as many languages as possible for a broader understanding of the diverse cultures, it said.

He called for extensive cultural and linguistic exchanges for transforming mindsets and perspectives. Naidu urged people to always be mindful and respectful of four 'Ms' -- mother, motherland, mother tongue and mentor (teacher or guru).

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

3,000 more beds added in COVID centres in Srinagar

Authorities in Srinagar have added 3,000 beds in wellness centres in the district for COVID-19 patients and will add 2,000 more soon as the number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the summer capital here, have spiked...

World's 1st electrified double-stack container tunnel near Hry may be operational in a yr: Official

A one-km-long tunnel has been cut through the Aravallis on the railways Western Dedicated Freight Corridor near Haryanas Sohna with a plan to ply electric goods train with double-stack containers through it in the next 12 months, officials ...

Chinese who took refuge at San Francisco consulate now in U.S. custody - U.S. official

A Chinese researcher who took refuge from U.S. authorities at Chinas consulate in San Francisco is now in American custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday, a senior U.S. Justice Department official said.According to court filin...

Bengal reports 35 more COVID deaths, 2,216 fresh infections

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal increased to 1,290 on Friday after 35 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. A total of 2,216 fresh coronavirus cases was also reported and the states tally now stands at 53,973, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020