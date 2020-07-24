Language more than mere instrument of expression: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday highlighted the virtues of mastering one's mother tongue and urged people to learn other languages to widen their understanding of cultural diversities and value systems. He also said that learning other languages fosters wider bonding of humankind, besides enhancing opportunities of various kinds.

Addressing the 'World Telugu Cultural Fest', being organised in San Francisco, online, Naidu stressed that language is more than a mere instrument of expression. He elaborated that language is manifestation of culture and a system of values over a long period of time, and it epitomises the personality types typical to respective cultures.

According to an official statement, the vice president said every language is an outcome of an evolutionary process drawing from other languages during the long period of interaction with others. Noting that a common language fosters unity and community development, Naidu urged people to learn as many languages as possible for a broader understanding of the diverse cultures, it said.

He called for extensive cultural and linguistic exchanges for transforming mindsets and perspectives. Naidu urged people to always be mindful and respectful of four 'Ms' -- mother, motherland, mother tongue and mentor (teacher or guru).