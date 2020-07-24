19 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar, active case count 160

19 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar, active case count 160PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:27 IST
Nineteen more people, including nine jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of active cases to 160 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, officials said
Three employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited were also among the fresh cases, the officials said
According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the reports of 311 samples were received on Friday. Eighteen more people have recovered from the infection, the DM said.