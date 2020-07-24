309 new coronavirus cases in Surat, 12 deaths

Surat district in Gujarat recorded 309 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, highest in the state, which took its case tally to 11,693 on Friday, the health department said. Twelve coronavirus patients succumbed in the district during this period, taking death toll in the district to 521, it added.

The district has so far recorded 11,693 cases, second highest in the state after Ahmedabad which has reported 25,349 patients. Of 309 new cases, 216 cases were from Surat city and 93 from rural parts of the district, the release said.

Six coronavirus patients from Surat city and as many from rural areas of the distict died since previous evening. A total of 227 persons also recovered and were given discharge in the last 24 hours, the release said.