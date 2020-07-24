MGR's statue found draped with saffron in Puducherry, AIADMK demands action

A statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was found draped with a saffron shawl at Puducherry leading to protest by AIADMK and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday assured members of the territorial assembly that quick action would be taken against the culprits. The AIADMK founder leader MGR's statue, in standing posture at the Puducherry-Villianoor junction in the union territory, was found draped with a saffron shawl on Thursday evening.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami condemned it as a "barbaric" act. Days after social reformer Periyar's statue was smeared with saffron paint at Coimbatore leading to brief tension and arrest of a fringe Hindu outfit functionary, he said vandalising and desecrating the statues of leaders "is a shameful barbaric act." It caused grief, he said and urged Narayanasamy to take swift action and bring the miscreants to book and the anti-socials behind such elements.

When AIADMK MLA in Puducherry, Anbalagan, after staging a protest last night, raised the issuein the House on Friday, Narayanasamy assured strict action against culprits. Against the background of popular Tamil spiritual hymn 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham' getting allegedly denigrated by a group "Karuppar Kootam," Palaniswami said hurting people in the guise of freedom of expression through cheap criticism went against the very human civilisation.

Tamil people would never accept such tactics to fetch votes by infringing the unity and integrity of India, he said. The Chief Minister, however, did not directly name any group or refer to the controversy following the alleged objectionable post by Karuppar Kootam.