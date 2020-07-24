Left Menu
Development News Edition

MGR's statue found draped with saffron in Puducherry, AIADMK demands action

The AIADMK founder leader MGR's statue, in standing posture at the Puducherry-Villianoor junction in the union territory, was found draped with a saffron shawl on Thursday evening. AIADMK co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami condemned it as a "barbaric" act.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:36 IST
MGR's statue found draped with saffron in Puducherry, AIADMK demands action

A statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was found draped with a saffron shawl at Puducherry leading to protest by AIADMK and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday assured members of the territorial assembly that quick action would be taken against the culprits. The AIADMK founder leader MGR's statue, in standing posture at the Puducherry-Villianoor junction in the union territory, was found draped with a saffron shawl on Thursday evening.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami condemned it as a "barbaric" act. Days after social reformer Periyar's statue was smeared with saffron paint at Coimbatore leading to brief tension and arrest of a fringe Hindu outfit functionary, he said vandalising and desecrating the statues of leaders "is a shameful barbaric act." It caused grief, he said and urged Narayanasamy to take swift action and bring the miscreants to book and the anti-socials behind such elements.

When AIADMK MLA in Puducherry, Anbalagan, after staging a protest last night, raised the issuein the House on Friday, Narayanasamy assured strict action against culprits. Against the background of popular Tamil spiritual hymn 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham' getting allegedly denigrated by a group "Karuppar Kootam," Palaniswami said hurting people in the guise of freedom of expression through cheap criticism went against the very human civilisation.

Tamil people would never accept such tactics to fetch votes by infringing the unity and integrity of India, he said. The Chief Minister, however, did not directly name any group or refer to the controversy following the alleged objectionable post by Karuppar Kootam.PTI COR JSP VGN BN WELCOME VGN BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

France advises citizens to avoid Spain's Catalonia

France advised its citizens on Friday not to travel to Catalonia in neighbouring Spain following a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the region.The advice, announced by French Prime Minister Jean Castex, dealt another blow to Spains beleaguered...

US military: Russia ships more military supplies to Libya

The US military accused Russia on Friday of supplying more weapons, air defense systems and mercenaries to Libyas front lines to shape the outcome of the escalating proxy war in the North African country. The accusation comes as rival Libya...

India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation WHO, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of ...

Thousands of Hungarians march for media freedom after website muzzled

Thousands of Hungarians marched towards Prime Minister Viktor Orbans office on Friday in protest at perceived government attacks on media freedoms, as anger built at the sacking of the chief editor of the countrys leading independent news w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020