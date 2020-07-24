Left Menu
Development News Edition

Law and order has surrendered before 'goons' in UP: Priyanka

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over rising crime, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that the law and order in the state has "surrendered" before goons and no one feels safe anywhere.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:45 IST
Law and order has surrendered before 'goons' in UP: Priyanka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over rising crime, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that the law and order in the state has "surrendered" before goons and no one feels safe anywhere. Her attack over the Uttar Pradesh government came over the reported killing of a man from Kanpur allegedly by his kidnappers even after ransom was paid.

Priyanka Gandhi said the law and order in Uttar Pradesh has completely collapsed. After taking the life of common people, now public proclamations are being made about it, she said, adding that be it home, road, office, no one feels safe anywhere.

"After Vikram Joshi, now abducted Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur has been killed. The police got the money paid to the kidnappers and he was killed as well. A new 'gundaraj' has come into being," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "In this jungle raj, law and order has surrendered before the goons," she said.

Later, in a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi said this is the reality of fake campaigns like the UP government's "BJP's good governance" that the day in UP starts with the murder of a kidnapped youth and the day ends with the kidnapping of a child from near a police post. "How long will this 'jungle raj' be covered up through this fake propaganda," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the state of law and order and the rising crime in the state. The Congress had also slammed the government over the Vikas Dubey incident and the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants.

Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 and was attacked around 10.30 pm on Monday while he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus

Children still should go back to school even if it turns out that they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.President Donald...

Chilean health minister sets gradual lifting of Santiago lockdown

Coronavirus lockdowns for parts of the Chilean capital Santiago will be gradually lifted from Tuesday, July 28, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Friday. Residents in the less populous and wealthier eastern suburbs of the capital will b...

France advises citizens to avoid Spain's Catalonia

France advised its citizens on Friday not to travel to Catalonia in neighbouring Spain following a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the region.The advice, announced by French Prime Minister Jean Castex, dealt another blow to Spains beleaguered...

US military: Russia ships more military supplies to Libya

The US military accused Russia on Friday of supplying more weapons, air defense systems and mercenaries to Libyas front lines to shape the outcome of the escalating proxy war in the North African country. The accusation comes as rival Libya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020