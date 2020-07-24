Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana FCRI student receives scholarship, fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in US varsity

A student of the first batch of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) in Telangana has received scholarship and tuition fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh to pursue her studies at a university in the United States.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:57 IST
Telangana FCRI student receives scholarship, fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in US varsity
Suharsha Baskarla, a student of Forest College and Research Institute in Telangana received scholarship in Auburn University, Alabama, USA. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A student of the first batch of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) in Telangana has received scholarship and tuition fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh to pursue her studies at a university in the United States. Suharsha Baskarla, a final year student of BSc Forestry has got admission to the Masters of Science programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA.

The study programme at Auburn will be without tuition fee for two years. Besides waiver of USD 15,000 annual tuition fee, she has been offered scholarship of USD 1,500 per month for two years.

"Pursuing higher studies abroad has always been my dream and FCRI gave me an opportunity to move towards my goal. Despite challenges during the lockdown, I applied and finally after a long wait for three months, I made it to the Master's program at Auburn University," she said. Baskarla said she wants to a researcher in the field of wood science and the programme is suited to her goals.

"I will use the knowledge, skills and expertise I gain during my time at Auburn University to contribute to the forest community," she said. Earlier, Surya Deepika also got the admission into the Masters of Science programme with forest genetics specialization in Auburn University.

The Forest College and Research Institute has entered into the memorandum of Understanding with Auburn University. (ANI)

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Guthka trader's grandson abducted in UP's Gonda; Rs 4-cr ransom demanded

A six-year-old grandson of a trader in Uttar Pradeshs Gonda has been abducted and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore, police said on Friday. A police official said the grandson of gutkha trader Rajesh Kumar Gupta was abducted ...

Violence down in Kashmir, ceasefire violations by Pak gone up: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the overall law and order situation in the valley had improved and violence had come down, but ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border had gone up by 50-60 per cen...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh

Wall Street retreated on Friday, heading into the weekend with a broad sell-off due to weak earnings, surging coronavirus cases and geopolitical uncertainties. For the second day in a row, the tech sector weighed heaviest on all three major...

Baseball's long-delayed debut sets TV ratings records on ESPN

The opening night of Major League Baseballs abbreviated 2020 season set TV viewership records for Walt Disney Cos ESPN sports channel, the network said on Friday.An average of 4 million viewers watched the New York Yankees visit defending c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020