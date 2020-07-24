Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Police top brass apologies after constable beats up differently-abled

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta admitted that it was a mistake, while Additional DGP G P Singh visited the residence of the 17-year-old boy and expressed regret for the incident that occurred on Thursday evening. Guwahati Commissioner Police Munna Prasad Gupta has also ordered an enquiry into the matter.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-07-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:58 IST
Assam Police top brass apologies after constable beats up differently-abled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after a policeman on duty allegedly beat up a differently-abled teenager, who was accompanied by his father, for violating curfew in Guwahati, top police officials on Friday apologized to the family and suspended the accused constable. Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta admitted that it was a mistake, while Additional DGP G P Singh visited the residence of the 17-year-old boy and expressed regret for the incident that occurred on Thursday evening.

Guwahati Commissioner Police Munna Prasad Gupta has also ordered an enquiry into the matter. The boy's father Palash Chaliha shared a video on Facebook on Friday showing marks of beating on his son's back.

Chaliha said he and his son had gone out on a motorbike to bring medicines on Thursday evening when they were stopped by a policeman and without asking anything to them, he started beating up the boy with his baton. Even when the policeman was informed that he was a differently-abled child and they were going to a chemist shop, he did not pay heed to it, Chaliha said.

The incident occurred after 6 pm. Curfew remains in force in the city between 6 pm and 6 am. Addressing a press conference here, DGP Mahanta said, "We came to know about it from the social media post of the boy's father. Sometimes mistakes happen. But the important thing is to realize it and apologize. The policeman should have apologized to the child and his father when he realized his condition." People should not doubt the intention of Assam Police, Mahanta said, adding that the force has been doing a lot of work for such children of the state.

He said, "We are making it mandatory for all police personnel who have beaten up any child to undergo a special seven-day compulsory training. The training will be of physical and psychological in nature." In a tweet, ADGP G P Singh said, "I've visited the home of Sri Palah Chaliha and conveyed regrets on behalf of @assampolice and my personal apology to the family, especially the child. "I also express my regrets and apologies to the enlightened people of Assam for this incident," he added.

The accused policeman was suspended with effect from Friday, according to an order issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Guthka trader's grandson abducted in UP's Gonda; Rs 4-cr ransom demanded

A six-year-old grandson of a trader in Uttar Pradeshs Gonda has been abducted and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore, police said on Friday. A police official said the grandson of gutkha trader Rajesh Kumar Gupta was abducted ...

Violence down in Kashmir, ceasefire violations by Pak gone up: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the overall law and order situation in the valley had improved and violence had come down, but ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border had gone up by 50-60 per cen...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh

Wall Street retreated on Friday, heading into the weekend with a broad sell-off due to weak earnings, surging coronavirus cases and geopolitical uncertainties. For the second day in a row, the tech sector weighed heaviest on all three major...

Baseball's long-delayed debut sets TV ratings records on ESPN

The opening night of Major League Baseballs abbreviated 2020 season set TV viewership records for Walt Disney Cos ESPN sports channel, the network said on Friday.An average of 4 million viewers watched the New York Yankees visit defending c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020