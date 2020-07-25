Delhi Police registers a case against unknown persons over fake website

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of 'Pradhan Mantri Berozgar Bhatta Yojana 2020', officials said on Friday

A senior police officer said it was noticed that the link of a fake website in the name of 'Pradhan Mantri Berozgar Bhatta Yojana 2020' was being circulated on WhatsApp. Thereafter, a case was registered and the matter being investigated by the Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection Unit of the Delhi Police. The website was blocked and strict action will be taken against the culprits, police said. Police advised people to rely on genuine government websites having ".gov.in" extension and they should verify information from multiple sources before making any financial transaction.