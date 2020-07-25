Left Menu
Aayog promotes Ganesha idols made from cow dung

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) is encouraging cowsheds to make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh using cow dung for Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-07-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 11:17 IST
Eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh using cow dung by RKA. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) is encouraging cowsheds to make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh using cow dung for Ganesh Chaturthi. RKA has decided to help promote Lord Ganesh idols made from cow dung. They have made a pilot project which runs from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari covering the entire nation.

"The idols created from cow dung are eco-friendly. Work is going on in every gaushala (cowshed) and would provide an opportunity for gaushalas to earn at a time when donations are scarce," said Dr Vallabh Kathiriya, chairman of the RKA. Dr Kathiriya said RKA expects more than 10 lakh such idols to be made in the first phase and the work has started not only in Rajkot but also in Jammu and Kashmir. RKA would guide over 500 idol makers in places such as Nagpur, Ghaziabad, Kutch and Rajkot.

"Women who take up this work will be able to earn," said Dr Kathiriya. RKA will identify mould manufacturers and ensure that moulds of Ganesha idol are available at reasonable rates, said Dr Kathiriya

"We have also created a video to guide gaushalas on pulverising cow dung and creating granular powder to sell. The campaign has been named Gomaya Ganesha Idol Campaign," he said. Dr Kathiriya plans to rope in religious leaders and celebrities to promote the concept.

"If this is successful, we would promote diyas (lamps) made from cow dung this Diwali and help stop imports from China. Idols of other gods and goddesses could be promoted later," he said. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22. (ANI)

