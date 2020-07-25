2 militants killed in encounter with security forces near Srinagar
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, the official said.
He said the identity and group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained. The search operation is going on and further details were awaited.
