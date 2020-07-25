Janta Curfew in Nagpur on Saturday and Sunday

In wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, Maharashtra's Nagpur city will observe 'Janta Curfew' on Saturday and Sunday to curb the further spread of the infection. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) imposed the curfew for two days, during which essential services shall remain open in the city.

The streets in the city wore a deserted look today morning. Besides, barricades were also seen stationed at different junctures on the road. According to a bulletin released by the state public health department, Maharashtra on Friday reported 9,615 new COVID-19 cases taking the total coronavirus case count in the state to 3,57,117. The active cases in the state stand at 1,43,714.

It said that 5,714 patients were discharged on Friday taking the number of recovered patients to 1,99,967. The bulletin added that 278 deaths were due to COVID-19 and the death toll has gone to 13,132. As many as 304 patients have died due to other causes.