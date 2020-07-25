Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt should pay attention to COVID testing: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pay proper attention on testing and cleanliness in hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge The comments come a day after the state witnessed a record 50 deaths and 2,667 new infections, taking the toll to 1,348 and tally to 60,771.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-07-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 12:05 IST
UP govt should pay attention to COVID testing: Mayawati
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pay proper attention on testing and cleanliness in hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge

The comments come a day after the state witnessed a record 50 deaths and 2,667 new infections, taking the toll to 1,348 and tally to 60,771. "In view of the daily rise of corona epidemic in country's largest state Uttar Pradesh, the government should immediately give proper attention to corona testing, facilities in hospitals and cleanliness in COVID centres. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati tweeted. PTI SABHMB

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

S.Korea reports 113 new coronavirus cases, most since March

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Keuchel set to make White Sox debut against Twins

Chicago White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel is bullish about his new team and surroundings. On Saturday, the veteran will finally get the chance to put those expectations to the test as the White Sox continue their season-opening series ag...

Record numbers of coronavirus cases in every global region - Reuters tally

Almost 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the past week, around double the number that did so the previous week, according to a Reuters tally showing a pick-up in the pandemic in every regi...

Olson's 10th-inning slam lifts A's over Angels

The Oakland Athletics became the first team to win a game under Major League Baseballs new speed-up, extra-innings rules Friday night, getting a grand slam from Matt Olson with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 7-3 victory over...

Burnes gets important start for Brewers at Cubs

In a 60-game season, every loss feels more like three would over the course of 162 games. That makes the Milwaukee Brewers second game of 2020 a lot more critical than usual. Coming off a 3-0 shutout at the hands of the Chicago Cubs Kyle He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020