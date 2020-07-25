Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Elderly man killed by wild elephants in Jashpur

This herd of around 10 elephants has recently entered Pathalgaon forests from Dharamjaigarh forest division in neighbouring Raigarh district and locals have been asked to remain alert to avoid conflict, he said. Dense forested areas of northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur and Koriya districts, are notorious for incidents of human-elephant conflict..

PTI | Updated: 25-07-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 12:10 IST
C'garh: Elderly man killed by wild elephants in Jashpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 75-year-old man was killed by a herd of wild elephants in a village in the forest of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, a forest official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night when Sadhoram Toppo was trying to escape after a herd of elephants destroyed a wall of his house in Pandribahla village under the Pathalgaon forest range, Jashpur divisional forest officer Shrikrishna Jadhav said.

On sensing the presence of elephants, the deceased's wife and two sons managed to flee from the spot, while tuskers caught hold of Toppo and slammed him on the ground with their trunks, killing him on the spot, he said. The police and forest personnel reached the spot after being alerted about the incident this morning, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000 while remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given to them after completion of formalities, he added. This herd of around 10 elephants has recently entered Pathalgaon forests from Dharamjaigarh forest division in neighboring Raigarh district and locals have been asked to remain alert to avoid conflict, he said.

Densely forested areas of northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, and Koriya districts, are notorious for incidents of human-elephant conflict.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind completes 3 years in office

President Ram Nath Kovind completed three years in office on Saturday with the Rashtrapati Bhavan noting that he guided the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and met nearly 7,000 people, including soldiers and scientists...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Police raid Bhopal lounge, 33 held for violating night curfew

Madhya Pradesh Police raided a lounge in Bhopal and arrested 33 people for violating night curfew. The incident took place on July 23.A case has been registered. The two main accused had taken the lounge on rent and were conducting similar ...

Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs

President Donald Trump this week sent a message to The Suburban Housewives of America, and in a single tweet summed up his strategy for shoring up support in communities critical to his reelection chances Scare them. Biden will destroy your...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020