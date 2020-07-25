'Online darshan' on 'Naag Panchami' at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

For the first time, devotees will offer prayers and take darshans at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple online on the occasion of 'Naag Panchami' today. The priests have arranged the facility of online darshans in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The doors of this temple are opened once in a year. Usually, lakhs of people visit the temple from across the world. But, this year, due to coronavirus, it wasn't possible," said a temple priest.

"According to the traditions, pooja was performed and the online darshans are being held for 24 hours. We prayed to get rid of coronavirus and for the restoration of things to normalcy," added the priest. The priest further said, "Today afternoon at around 12:00 pm, the pooja will be held in which administration will also be present to take darshans. Then, at night around 12:00 am, we will perform pooja and close the darshans."

The temple is opened once a year on the occasion of Naag Panchami. 'Naag Panchami' is also regarded as the festival to strengthen the bond between humans and nature. On this particular day, the farmers don't dig or plow their fields, opting to worship the deity, the idol of which is made from the mud of their fields. (ANI)