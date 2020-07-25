Left Menu
Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions has scaled up its development and production of COVID-19 testing kit with the help of strategic funding by the Department of Biotechnology, an official statement said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:19 IST
Mylab to scale up production of COVID-19 testing kits with funding from DBT

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions has scaled up its development and production of COVID-19 testing kit with the help of strategic funding by the Department of Biotechnology, an official statement said on Saturday. Currently, Mylab has a manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 RT-PCR and 50,000 RNA tests.  The company has recently launched a molecular laboratory machine, Compact XL, that can manufacture various reagents as well as perform many molecular tests in a single machine unit.  The machine will help India in setting up molecular diagnostic labs in rural India as it eliminates huge infrastructure costs, capital and operating expenditure costs, since a minimal number of employees can do a large number of tests.

The funding has been provided under National Biopharma Mission of Department of Biotechnology (DBT)-Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions said, "We are very thankful to the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council for hand holding us when no one believed us. With the funds we would really be able to accelerate our process of the production." Dr Renu Swarup, secretary DBT and chairperson BIRAC said in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, having indigenous supplies of qualitative RT-PCR test kits was identified as a critical need in enhancing the testing ability across the country. "Therefore scale-up of Mylab's pathodetect production was a step DBT took very early in that direction. This production line at Mylab manufactures a rapid, high throughput detection platform and is aligned with our prime minister's vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat," she said.

In another statement, the DBT said it has been proactively working on the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, drugs and vaccines to combat the healthcare challenges posed by COVID-19. The DBT has also taken several measures to facilitate research-driven and technology-based interventions on a fast-track mode. "As a paramount effort to stimulate and facilitate research and development activity towards combating COVID-19, DBT has evolved a set of Rapid Response Regulatory Frameworks," it said citing three notifications issued in March, April and May..

