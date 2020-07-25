Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need oath-taking advisory for law-makers:Maha Guv to vice prez

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:23 IST
Need oath-taking advisory for law-makers:Maha Guv to vice prez

MaharashtraGovernor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturdayurged Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to come up with an advisory for maintaining the sanctity of oath-taking process by law-makers. Koshyari observed some newly-elected members of Parliament/ state legislatures are departing from the prescribed form of language for oath-taking and adding names of their party leaders or venerable personalities while reading oaths.

Koshyari's demand came against the backdrop of Naidu, the Rajya Sabha chairman, expressing his disapproval over BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale raising slogans like 'Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji' after taking oath as an MP recently. The governor has raised this demand in his letters to the presiding officers of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, the Raj Bhavan has said in a release.

He said such advisory needed to be adhered to in the context of the form and oath being read out by members. Such directions were needed to preserve the "sanctity and dignity" of the oath taking process, the governor wrote.

"Adding names of party leaders or any other person to whom members owe their faith or allegiance, to the format of the oath taking, violates the sanctity of oath taking process," stated Koshyari. The governor recalled that he had had to personally intervene and direct some of the members being sworn in as ministers in Maharashtra to repeat their oath strictly as per the prescribed format without any addition or deletion.

The governor said the issue of departure by members from the prescribed format for the oath need to be examined and deliberated upon. Last year, Koshyarihad made Congress' K C Padvi repeat his oath as a minister in the Maharashtra government in a prescribed format, after the latter had thanked his constituents and party leaders while being sworn in.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendorssuppliers to give a boost to the governments mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a statement from the nati...

PM reviews micro credit scheme for street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, stressing that it should not be seen from the perspective of extending loans to them but as part of an outreach for ...

Haryana to host 2021 Khelo India Youth Games after Tokyo Olympics

Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the states chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday. The Games will be held in Panchku...

Nepal registers 109 new coronavirus cases

Nepal registered 109 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 18,483, the health ministry said on Saturday. The new infections were confirmed after testing 4,075 specimens through Real-Time ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020