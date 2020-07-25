Left Menu
J-K's COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 53.10 pc, positivity rate 3 pc

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:02 IST
The COVID-29 recovery rate in Jammu and Kashmir increased to 53.10 per cent while the positivity rate stood at 3 per cent as against the national average of 8.3 per cent, officials said on Saturday. The testing rate in the Union Territory has also improved to 44,744 sample examinations per million population as against the national average of 12,742, they said.

"The COVID-19 recovery rate in Jammu and Kashmir has touched 53.01 per cent in 20 days, starting from July 3 till July 23," a officer said. He said coronavirus infection cases per million in the Union Territory stood at 1,339, though it is far low in Jammu division at 623 as against 1,899 in Kashmir division.

"The overall positivity rate in the Union Territory is 3 per cent as against 8.3 per cent in the country. It is 1.3 per cent in Jammu and 4.7 per cent in Kashmir," officer said. Jammu and Reasi districts have recorded the lowest 0.8 positivity rate in the Union Territory, while south Kashmir's Shopian district has witnessed the highest positivity rate at 8.3 per cent followed by Baramulla at 5.3 per cent.

In Kashmir division, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts recorded the lowest 2.3 per cent positivity rate, while in Jammu region, Ramban district had the highest 3.7 per cent positivity rate followed by 2.1 per cent in Rajouri. The Union Territory also has a considerably low mortality rate of 1.7 per cent as against 2.4 per cent in the whole country. The mortality rate in Jammu is at 0.6 per cent as against 2 per cent in Kashmir.

