Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 2 arrested, 1,777 penalised for flouting COVID curbs

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-07-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 20:27 IST
Noida: 2 arrested, 1,777 penalised for flouting COVID curbs

Two people were arrested and owners of 1,777 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Fourteen vehicles were impounded for similar violations during the 24-hour period till Saturday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar as restrictions continue across Uttar Pradesh due to lockdown-like curbs imposed on weekends.

The restrictions have been imposed as part of the state government's concerted efforts to screen and test people for COVID-19 and check the spread of other vector-borne diseases. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'red zone'.

"Two FIRs were registered on Saturday and two people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,894 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,777 of them, while another 14 were impounded," the police said in a statement. Altogether, Rs 1,76,800 were collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...

NBT distributes 500 mythological books for COVID patients in Ghaziabad

The National Book Trust has provided 500 books for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate said on Saturday. Accepting the district administrations request, the state-run publishing house has provided the books ...

1989 villages in 19 Karna districts identified as flood prone

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone, as it prepares to face the ongoing rainy season. In 19 districts, about 1,989 villages have been identified o...

ER cancels special trains due to lockdown in Bengal on July 29

The Eastern Railway ER on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020