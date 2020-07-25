Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt deposits Rs 67 cr in court for acquisition of Jaya's residence

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:01 IST
TN govt deposits Rs 67 cr in court for acquisition of Jaya's residence
Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew J Deepa and J Deepak, who have staked claim to the property, said they opposed the government move to take over their aunt's bungalow and convert it into a memorial. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday deposited Rs 67.9 crore in the city Civil Court for acquiring late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's Poes Garden residence, Veda Nilayam, here, as part of its efforts to convert it into a memorial. Of the sum, Rs 36.9 crore would be paid towards IT and wealth tax arrears which Jayalalithaa had reportedly owed the Income Tax department, thus freeing it of any encumbrances, official sources said.

Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew J Deepa and J Deepak, who have staked claim to the property, said they opposed the government move to take over their aunt's bungalow and convert it into a memorial. The ruling AIADMK said the party had a "responsibility and right" to convert the sprawling 0.55-acre property into a memorial, in line with Chief Minister K Palaniswami's 2017 announcement made after he assumed office.

"We have deposited Rs 68 crore in the City Civil Court... it is our responsibility and right to make her house a memorial," senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters here.

Converting the house into a memorial was the 'wholehearted desire' of the people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK party workers, he added. Depositing Rs 67.9 crore towards compensation in a city court will pave the way for the state government to take possession of the former AIADMK supremo's residence and convert it into a memorial.

Opposing the government's decision, Deepa and Deepak said they will move the court against it. "We will go on an appeal before the court challenging the state government. When the court has declared us as legal heirs, the decision to deposit compensation in court or convert our aunt's property into a memorial is wrong," Deepa told reporters here in response to the development.

Her brother too was present. They have been objecting to the government's decision to convert Veda Nilayam into a residence since 2017, she said, adding, the attempt to take over Jayalalitha's property was tantamount to "grabbing" the property from them.

Converting Jayalalithaa's residence into a memorial will serve no purpose, Deepa said, adding, "it was the court that had announced the siblings as legal heirs and not the government." "Had the government considered our case, it would have involved us in discussions," Deepa said. She further claimed that much of the prevailing confusion over several issues was because her aunt did not leave behind her will.

"She couldn't leave behind a will for various reasons... maybe because of the cases foisted against her, the prevailing political situation then and also she never knew that she would die," Deepa said.

The government's move on the former AIADMK supremo's property follows the Madras High Court in May, declaring Deepa and Deepak as Class II legal heirs entitled to inherit all properties left behind by the late leader. On Wednesday, the land acquisition award pronounced by S Lakshmi, Land Acquisition Officer (LAO)/Revenue Divisional Officer, South Chennai, said Veda Nilayam has to be acquired by the government for the purpose of converting it into a memorial under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

During the enquiry, K Madhavan, Deepa's husband, Deepak's counsel S L Sudarsanam and Ajay Robin Singh, Deputy Commissioner of I-T appeared before the LAO, the order stated. The objections raised by the legal heirs were routine and the acquisition was for the conversion of Veda Nilayam to a memorial, the officer observed.

This (move) would serve a public purpose and it also is a policy decision of the government portraying the glory of an iconic leader, the order said, adding the said Rs 67.9 crore should be deposited in the city civil court account and legal heirs can approach the court for compensation. The conversion of Veda Nilayam into a memorial was one of the conditions laid down for the merger of the two AIADMK factions, each led by then rebel leader and now deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, respectively.

Panneerselvam is now AIADMK Coordinator. Besides this, a large memorial is coming up for Jayalalithaa at the Marina, where she was laid to rest after her death on December 5, 2016.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...

NBT distributes 500 mythological books for COVID patients in Ghaziabad

The National Book Trust has provided 500 books for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate said on Saturday. Accepting the district administrations request, the state-run publishing house has provided the books ...

1989 villages in 19 Karna districts identified as flood prone

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone, as it prepares to face the ongoing rainy season. In 19 districts, about 1,989 villages have been identified o...

ER cancels special trains due to lockdown in Bengal on July 29

The Eastern Railway ER on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020