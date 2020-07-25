15 IPS officers, including Kanpur SSP, transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 15 IPS officers, including Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P. According to a statement issued here by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, Preetinder Singh has been made the new Deputy Inspector General/Senior Superintendent of Police of Kanpur. He was earlier the DIG Aligarh range.

Dinesh Kumar P has been posted as Jhansi SSP, it said. His transfer comes amid kidnapping and killing of a 27-year-old lab technician in Kanpur.

Five people, including a woman and two friends of S Yadav, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The state government has also transferred Amethi SP Khyati Garg. She has been posted as Lucknow DCP.

On July 17, a mother-daughter duo from Amethi attempted self-immolation outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow alleging inaction in a case. The woman with 90 per cent burn injuries died and her daughter with 15 per cent burns is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital, according to officials.