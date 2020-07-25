Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-day lockdown in Tripura from Monday to curb spurt in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 22:04 IST
3-day lockdown in Tripura from Monday to curb spurt in COVID-19 cases

The Tripura government has decided to impose a three-day statewide total lockdown from Monday in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday. The complete shutdown will begin at 5 am on July 27 and last till 5 am on July 30, he said. A formal order in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar.

The chief minister made announced the decision a televised programme. The lockdown would have 21 exemptions, including that to emergency and essential services as well as to print and electronic media.

According to the latest report, Tripura has reported a total of 3,778 COVID-19 cases of which 2,131 people have recovered. Eleven people have died due to virus. In order to ensure that people strictly adhere to the curbs, the state government has decided to impose a fine on those not wearing mask and violating social distancing norms.

Those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 200 for the first time and Rs 400 the next time, the government order stated, adding a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those flouting social distancing norms. While announcing the fresh three-day lockdown, the chief minister thanked people for their cooperation during earlier shutdown and appealed to them to extend the same assistance this time again.

Deb claimed that Tripura was fighting against the coronavirus pandemic in a far better manner than many other states. "Our fatality rate is only 0.29 per cent while the infection rate is far less than the national average. But, since there is no other more effective ways of fighting the coronavirus, we have to go for a brief lockdown period again," he said.

Rapid antigen test will commence soon, Deb said. The chief minister said the relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain effective till November and all benefits for the below poverty level (BPL) category, Antyodaya and priority groups among the APL category of people will continue.

The COVID-19 frontline workers, like the 'ASHA' workers, will be paid an additional incentive of Rs 1,000 per month along with their salary, Deb said. Due to spike in COVID-19 cases, Tripura has made all arrangements for a statewide house-to-house survey from July 27 to identify patients, he said.

"Health workers, along with the ASHA and Anganwadi activists, will be involved in the week-long survey to find out COVID-19 patients. This will give a complete picture on the infection at grassroot level," state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. In terms of COVID-19 fatality rate, he said, Tripura is in a better position with an average of 0.27 per cent as against 2.83 per cent nationally.

Even COVID-19 positivity rate is less in the state at 2.86 per cent vis-a-vis 8.36 per cent at the national level, Nath added..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

France condemns far-right protest targeting Black lawmaker

Frances interior minister vowed Saturday to fight hateful ideology after far-right extremists posted photos of a protest outside the offices of a Black lawmaker. The lawmaker, Sira Sylla, tweeted a photo of the small demonstration along wit...

Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu tests positive for COVID-19

Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu has tested positive for the coronavirus, impacting the German sides preparations for its Europa League game at Shakhtar Donetsk. The Bundesliga club said on Saturday that Mbabu was in quarantine at home after ...

Paratore wins British Masters for 2nd European Tour title

Renato Paratore won the British Masters for his second career victory on the European Tour on Saturday after closing with a 2-under 69 containing his first bogeys of the week. The Italian golfers first dropped shot of the tournament came on...

Panneerselvam wishes Chouhan speedy recovery from virus

Chennai, July 25 PTI Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has tested positive for coronavirus. My solidarity and wishes for a speedy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020