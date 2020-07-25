BSF intercepts 4 Bangladeshi fishermen on Indian side of Ganga river in WB

Four Bangladeshi fishermen were intercepted by the BSF for straying into the Indian side of the Ganga river at Madanghat in Murshidabad district, the force said in a statement on Saturday. They were handed over to the border guards of the neighbouring country the same day.

According a BSF South Bengal frontier statement, the four fishermen had strayed 600 metres into the Indian waterways on Friday morning and were intercepted by the BSF jawans who were patrolling the waters on a speed boat. They, along with their motorised boat and fishing equipment, were handed over to the Bangladesh Border Guards the same day as a goodwill gesture after a flag meeting between the two sides, it said.

The BSF statement said that the four fishermen, all residents of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh, did not have any previous reord of trans-border crime..