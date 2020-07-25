3 more COVID-19 patients die in Nagaland

A day after Nagaland recorded its first death due to COVID-19, three more people infected with the disease died, while the state's tally rose to 1,289 after 50 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, officials said. All the four deaths occurred in Dimapur district.

The state registered its first COVID-19 fatality when the test result of a 50-year-old man came out positive on Friday, three days after his death, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon, had said. Three more COVID-19 patients succumbed since Friday and authorities were ascertaining whether they died of the infection as they had comorbidities, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The minister also tweeted, "Fifty new cases of COVID-19 have been detected out of 344 test results received on Saturday - 20 in Mon, 19 in Dimapur, 7 in Kohima and 4 in Mokokchung." The state now has 744 active cases while 451 have recovered.