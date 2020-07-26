Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez donates Rs 20 lakh to Army hospital to buy equipment to combat COVID-19

"As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, today presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi, to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat the COVID-19 pandemic effectively," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:47 IST
Prez donates Rs 20 lakh to Army hospital to buy equipment to combat COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As a tribute to soldiers who fought in the Kargil war, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday donated Rs 20 lakh to the Army hospital here to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics combat COVID-19 effectively. The contribution from the president will be used to procure units of PAPR (powered air purifying respirator), which are state-of-the-art equipment to enable medical professionals breathe during surgeries and protect them from infection, an official communique said.

This will serve the larger cause of patients' care and protection to those warriors who are fighting an invisible enemy, it said. "As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, today presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi, to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat the COVID-19 pandemic effectively," the statement said. Sunday was the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

The president's contribution to the Army hospital has been made possible due to an exercise to economise expenditure at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the communique said. The president had earlier issued directions to reduce expenses by initiating a slew of measures. "As a sequel to this initiative, he had earlier deferred the proposal to buy a limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

In his role as the supreme commander of the armed forces, the president's gesture will boost the morale of the frontline COVID warriors of the Army hospital, it said. "It will go a long way in providing a safe, conducive environment to them so that they can perform to the best of their ability. It is also hoped that the gesture will inspire other people and organisations to economise expenditure and utilise the savings to aid and support our COVID warriors," the statement said. The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) is the apex medical care centre for the armed forces of India.

Officiating commandant Major General Sarat Chandra Dash was also a participant in "OP VIJAY" for which he was awarded the Yudh Seva Medal, it said. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory over Pakistan after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war. "In the prevailing situation, its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are tirelessly working round the clock and providing the highest quality of medical care at great risk to their own lives," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ram Nath Kovind donates to army hospital on Vijay Diwas

As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi, to buy equipment that wil...

AAP's Gopal Rai slams BJP civic bodies for new taxes

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader Gopal Rai on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led MCDs of bringing new taxes to indulge in corruption. While addressing a press conference here, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai attacked the BJP for having fo...

Thai Red Bull distances itself from hit-and-run case as boycott calls grow

Thai energy drink brand Red Bull has sought to distance itself from a member of the business founders family who was involved in a hit-and-run case, as calls to boycott its products grow. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the late Chaleo Yoov...

Sri Lanka to conduct advance polling for people under quarantine

Sri Lankas has set July 31 as the date for advance voting for persons under quarantine, National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Sunday ahead of the August 5 vote. Over 16 million voters are registered to vote on Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020