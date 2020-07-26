Left Menu
36 inmates of Etah jail test positive for COVID-19

"Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for COVID-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of COVID-19, they will enter the jail," he said.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, "As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found COVID-19 positive." Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

