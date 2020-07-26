36 inmates of Etah jail test positive for COVID-19
"Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for COVID-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of COVID-19, they will enter the jail," he said.PTI | Etah | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:47 IST
As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.
Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, "As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found COVID-19 positive." Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail. "Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for COVID-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of COVID-19, they will enter the jail," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Etah
- Agra
- Sarojini Naidu Medical College
ALSO READ
U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at 67,000
U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at nearly 69,000
Most adults infected with COVID-19 in South Africa are asymptomatic cases: official
Cardinals owner Bidwill tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19: C'garh to hold e-Lok Adalat via video conferencing